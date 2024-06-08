FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $378.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $378.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $409.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

