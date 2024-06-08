Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,566.40 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,957 shares in the company, valued at $980,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

Expensify Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

