Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $42.93. 1,632,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.07.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

