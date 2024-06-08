Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $4.84. Evotec shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 48,881 shares changing hands.
Evotec Stock Down 2.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.