Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0520

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $392,519.55 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,567,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,475,224 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

