Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $27.08 or 0.00039069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $362.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00695066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00115701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00234049 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00083677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,426,433 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.