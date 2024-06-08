EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.