Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 25,675 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $68,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 698,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

