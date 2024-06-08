Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $75.42 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 223,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,423,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $420.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

