Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $550.87. 430,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $589.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

