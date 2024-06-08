Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 431,584 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $169,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

