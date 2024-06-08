Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,423 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $163,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROP opened at $554.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.13 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

