Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $495.39 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Union Pacific worth $495,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.49. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.