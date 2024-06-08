Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $310.72 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of ConocoPhillips worth $310,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,717,000 after purchasing an additional 277,261 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

