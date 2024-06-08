Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $147,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after buying an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.