Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $435,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

