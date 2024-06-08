Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.04.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.3% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 29.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Wire by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $529,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

