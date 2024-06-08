Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $646.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $621.00 to $646.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $601.64.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $538.97 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.51 and a 200-day moving average of $502.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.