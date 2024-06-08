Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
