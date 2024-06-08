Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) Insider Buys A$250,000.00 in Stock

Echo IQ Limited (ASX:EIQ – Get Free Report) insider Steven Formica bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,000.00 ($167,785.23).

Echo IQ Limited provides artificial intelligence diagnostics tool that enhance the diagnosis of structural heart disease in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company also EchoSolvTM, a software for identification Aortic Stenosis heart condition. It primarily serves physicians and health systems. The company was formerly known as Houston We Have Limited and changed its name to EchoIQ Limited in December 2021.

