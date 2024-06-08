DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.71.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

DTM stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.