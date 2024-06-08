Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.71 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $177.22 on Thursday. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

