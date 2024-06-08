Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

