DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

