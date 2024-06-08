Discerene Group LP Sells 23,653 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Discerene Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas comprises approximately 4.0% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 1.36% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after buying an additional 485,711 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 3.5 %

CCU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,786. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

