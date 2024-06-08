Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,170,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,740,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,684. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

