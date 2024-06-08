DigiByte Price Tops $0.0103 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DigiByte has a market cap of $175.56 million and $8.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,285.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.11 or 0.00679957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00115312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00238998 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00080685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,058,721,173 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

