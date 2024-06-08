Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €18.52 ($20.13) and last traded at €18.66 ($20.28). 216,330 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.72 ($20.35).
Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.04.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.