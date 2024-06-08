Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director John P. Schmid bought 17,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schmid acquired 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,144.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schmid acquired 17,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $66,605.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at $100,849.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Design Therapeutics by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 403,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 222,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

