DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 628,323 shares trading hands.

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

