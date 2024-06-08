Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,176,040.25 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares in the company, valued at $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

