Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 77,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 761,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,341. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

