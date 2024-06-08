DA Davidson Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GitLab

Shares of GTLB opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of GitLab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.