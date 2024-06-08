D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.4 %

DHI traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.35. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.