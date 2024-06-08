Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $734,000 Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,927,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,592,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

