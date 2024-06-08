Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $4,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 2,592,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,312. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

