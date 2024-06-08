CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 4.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.16. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

