CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

CRWD stock opened at $349.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

