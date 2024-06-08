Crow s Nest Holdings LP Has $49.01 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises about 10.9% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP owned about 0.73% of Credit Acceptance worth $49,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 385.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CACC stock traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $479.72. 38,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,469. The company has a current ratio of 13.79, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.42 and a 200 day moving average of $523.42. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $379.77 and a fifty-two week high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

