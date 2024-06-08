Cronos Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $9.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

