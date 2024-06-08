CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,963.01

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,963.01 ($76.40) and traded as high as GBX 6,080 ($77.90). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,046 ($77.46), with a volume of 1,168,586 shares trading hands.

CRH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,406.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,972.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,525.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

CRH Company Profile

In other CRH news, insider Shaun Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,708 ($111.57) per share, for a total transaction of £87,080 ($111,569.51). 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

