CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,963.01

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

CRH plc (LON:CRHGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,963.01 ($76.40) and traded as high as GBX 6,080 ($77.90). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,046 ($77.46), with a volume of 1,168,586 shares trading hands.

CRH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,406.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,972.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,525.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

In other CRH news, insider Shaun Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,708 ($111.57) per share, for a total transaction of £87,080 ($111,569.51). 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.