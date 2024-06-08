Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.20% of Credicorp worth $262,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,361. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.72%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

