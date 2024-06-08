Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.