Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Stories

