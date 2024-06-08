Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Up 5.1%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.53). Approximately 341,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cornerstone FS in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

About Cornerstone FS

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.31.

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

