Conflux Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $833.74 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Conflux has a market cap of $833.74 million and $56.78 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,459.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.57 or 0.00696188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00115604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00038971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00231664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00056444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00083623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,008,300,849 coins and its circulating supply is 4,045,829,710 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,008,000,990.48 with 4,045,500,980.22 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23110514 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $39,000,850.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.