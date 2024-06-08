Conflux Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $806.11 million and approximately $51.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,362.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00684848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00114777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00238761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00080904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,008,473,099 coins and its circulating supply is 4,045,986,846 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,008,344,835.44 with 4,045,844,821.17 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20595857 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $55,380,577.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

