Comparing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -67.15% -182.98% -42.46% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.95 million 1.66 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -2.38 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Reborn Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kona Grill.

Risk and Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Kona Grill

(Get Free Report)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.