Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $140.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.