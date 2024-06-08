Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Acquires 2,500 Shares

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 2,500 shares of Codan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).

Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Codan alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Heith Mackay-Cruise bought 2,000 shares of Codan stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,300.00 ($14,295.30).

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.