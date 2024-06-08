Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,704,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,101 shares of company stock worth $57,967,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

